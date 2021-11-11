QNS Weekender: 9 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Events in the borough may be winding down as the holidays approach but we’ve managed to find some last bits of family fun.

On Friday, Queens County Farm is hosting its annual Autumn Dance Celebration in honor of Native American culture. On Saturday, head to Alley Pond Park for some campfire fun. On Sunday, learn about the history of the World’s Fair during a guided walk in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

For these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Autumn Dance Celebration (Queens County Farm): This celebration of Native American culture features performances from eight Indian Nations, a Native Food & Craft Market and more. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Tickets are $10 to $15 and must be purchased in advance. The Native American Craft Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the performance is from 2 to 4 p.m., Nov. 14.

NEA Jazz Masters: The Music of Thelonious Monk & Horace Silver (Flushing Town Hall): This weekend marks the return of Flushing Town Hall’s annual NEA Jazz Masters concert, which features the music of Thelonious Monk and Horace Silver. Six NEA Jazz Masters will perform, including Jimmy Owens on trumpet, Kenny Barron on piano, Sheila Jordan on vocals, Billy Hart on drums, Donald Harrison Jr. on saxophone and special guest Barry Harris joined by Kenny Davis on bass. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In person tickets are $45 for non-members, $35 for members and $20 for student. Virtual tickets are $20 for non-members and $15 for members. 8 p.m., Nov. 12.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Pre-Holiday Treasure and Book Sale (Church of the Resurrection): Join the church for this two day sale featuring used clothing, jackets, shoes, books, small appliances, household items, toys and one-of-a-kind items. 85-09 118th Street, Kew Gardens. Churchofresurrection.wordpress.com. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 13 and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 14.

Hike and Pick (Forest Park): Get into the great outdoors while helping to beautify public spaces. Volunteers are needed at Forest Park to clean up the Orange Trail on this scenic hike. Register here. Pine Grove in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 13.

Gather Around the Campfire (Alley Pond Park): The Urban Park Rangers are hosting this hour of fall fun, complete with stories, song and s’mores around a warm campfire. Register here. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 13.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

Fall Foliage Hike (Forest Park): Admire the fall colors of nature with the Urban Park Rangers, who will lead a hike through Forest Park while teaching participants to identify some of the autumn foliage. Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Nov. 14.

Coastal Cleanup (Alley Pond Park): The NYC Parks Super Stewards are looking for volunteers to participate in this community-led coastal cleanup event. Volunteers will help to clean up the wetlands of Alley Creek and Little Neck Bay. Joe Michael’s Mile Bike Path in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 3 p.m., Nov. 14.

World’s Fair History Walk (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Led by the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, this walking tour will teach participants about the dozen remaining World’s Fair structures, monuments and sculptures. Everyone is welcome (weather permitting) and no registration is necessary. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 14.

ADG7: Korean Shamanic Folk-Pop (Flushing Town Hall): FTH and Korean Cultural Center New York are presenting a performance by the first international artist since the pandemic began. Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) will perform a rich repertoire inspired by Korea’s sacred shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (minyo) of Hwanghae Province in the northern reaches of the Peninsula. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In person tickets are $15 for non-members and $12 for members. Virtual tickets are $7 for non-members and $5 for members. 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.