St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows honors alumni veterans with special tribute

The Social Studies Department at St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows held a Veterans Day tribute on Wednesday, Nov. 10, honoring the sacrifice and service of Prep alumni who served in the U.S. Military, Marine Corps and Air Force.

The veterans visited social studies classrooms throughout the day speaking with students about Veterans Day, and concluded their visit with a special program held in the school auditorium, which included a video presentation.

Students were able to hear about the importance of the holiday from St. Francis Prep President Brother Leonard Conway and Principal Patrick McLaughlin. Two of Prep’s teachers, who are also veterans, were part of the celebration.

A panel discussion was held by Diane Haussermann, chair of Prep’s Social Studies Department. In November 2019, the Social Studies Department celebrated Veterans Day by inviting Prep alumni veterans to the school.

This year’s event also marked the beginning of the school’s yearlong fundraising campaign for VetDogs, an organization created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities. America’s VetDogs specializes in placing highly-skilled service and guide dogs to individuals with physical injuries, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures.

“It was great for this event to once again provide a fitting recognition for those in our community who served our country, or currently serve, while demonstrating how we continue to honor and respect their dedication,” Matthew Buete, of St. Francis Prep’s Admissions Office, said.