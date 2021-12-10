Bayside Historical Society announces open call for 21st Annual Winter Art show

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Calling all local artists! The Bayside Historical Society is currently looking for creators to feature at its 21st Annual Winter Art Show, which is going virtual and live for the second year in a row.

The organization recently announced the open call for its show, set to feature artists who live, work or attend school in Queens. All work from the chosen artists will be exhibited in virtual “galleries” on the BHS website and selections from the show will also be displayed at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

The open call is going on from now until Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 and is open to artists ages 18 and up who work in all forms of media. Artists whose work is chosen will be part of the art show, which will run for the entire month of February 2022.

COVID-19 forced BHS to hold a virtual art show for the first time in 2020 and the Bay Terrace Shopping offered display space in four storefronts along its southern shopping corridor. Art lovers also had the opportunity to purchase and take home any of the art pieces.

“The Bayside Historical Society greatly appreciates that Cord Meyer is making it possible for the public to safely enjoy selections from the show up close and in person, the way they were viewed in years past at the Castle in Fort Totten,” said Paul DiBenedetto, president of the Bayside Historical Society in a statement last year.

To learn how to exhibit art work for the February show, visit www.baysidehistorical.org/bhs-winter-art-show.