Bayside Historical Society displays selections from annual art show at The Bay Terrace Shopping Center – QNS.com

After the Bayside Historical Society brought its 20th Annual Winter Art Show to computer screens due to COVID-19 restrictions, a local development company offered to show the artwork in the storefronts of one of its shopping centers.

From now through March 10, selections from the art show will be on display and available for purchase thanks to the Cord Meyer Development Company, which offered up display space in four storefronts along The Bay Terrace Shopping Center’s southern shopping corridor.

Art lovers can also peruse the works of contemporary Queens creators in one of two virtual galleries on the BHS website.

“The Bayside Historical Society greatly appreciates that Cord Meyer is making it possible for the public to safely enjoy selections from the show up close and in person, the way they were viewed in years past at the Castle in Fort Totten,” said Paul DiBenedetto, president of the Bayside Historical Society. “We thank Cord Meyer for their creative solution, which keeps alive the joy surrounding the show and provides local artists with an opportunity to generate revenue during these challenging times.”

According to Cord Meyer President and CEO Matthew Whalen, the company reached out to the BHS as a means of expanding its role to benefit the community’s cultural landscape.

“Through events like movie nights and concerts and now this art show, we continue to be the premiere lifestyle experience in the heart of Queens,” Whalen said. “The Bay Terrace also hosts blood drives and other events that directly impact and benefit our neighbors. While we are proud of our deep roots here, we are equally excited about the future and exploring new ways to serve our tenants and the community.”

In addition to the art display, those who visit the storefront show will learn of the history of the Castle at Fort Totten, which housed the art show in pre-COVID times and also historical photos from Cord Meyer showing Bay Terrace through the decades.

To learn more about how to see the Bayside Historical Society’s 20th Annual Winter Art Show, visit www.baysidehistorical.org.