Queens Borough President Donovan Richards on Wednesday, Dec. 22, launched the Queens Cultural Tourism Grant program that will directly support Queens as a culturally vibrant destination by funding not-for-profit arts and cultural programming and events across the borough.

The program is funded by the NYC & Company Foundation, the charitable arm of New York City’s travel and tourism destination marketing organization. Grants are available to fund the marketing and promotion of cultural programs and organizations.

The deadline to apply for the program is Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

“Like many other sectors of our society, the arts and culture industry were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But culture never truly closed in Queens — the most culturally diverse county in the continental United States,” Richards said. “This grant program is an investment in the stability and strength of our borough’s unmatched arts and culture scene. For qualifying not-for-profit organizations in need of funding, I strongly encourage you to apply before the January 24 deadline.”

All grant recipients must be registered as a 501(c)3 with the state of New York. Projects eligible for funding must be tourist-facing and include, but are not limited to, promotional materials for cultural institutions, programs and events — such as paid media, print or digital content or videos.

Organizations and programs meeting these requirements will be selected by Richards, with funding administered by the Queens Borough President’s Office after verification of recipient eligibility by the NYC & Company Foundation.

All completed applications must be submitted by Jan. 24 to Richards’ Director of Cultural Affairs and Tourism Phil Ballman at pballman@queensbp.org. The necessary documentation needed to apply and additional information about the program can be found at www.queensbp.org/queensculturegrant.