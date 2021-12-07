Quantcast
Arts & Entertainment

PHOTOS: Community celebrates Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting

By Paul Frangipane and Angélica Acevedo
0
comments
Posted on
The Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers sing carols as the sun sets at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Community members and elected officials gathered at Astoria Park to celebrate the ninth annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 5.

More than 100 people gathered on the great lawn at Astoria Park to watch musical performances while they waited for the sun to set and the Christmas tree lights to flicker on.

Kicking off the festivities was Academia de Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer.

Academia De Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer perform Christmas songs at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A Christmas tree waits to be lit in Astoria Park for the neighborhood’s ninth annual tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Following their set, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Senator Chuck Schumer came on stage to say a few words to the crowd.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Senator Chuck Schumer greet the crowd at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Richards said that although it’s been a rough 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, “it feels good to be outside, doing this not on Zoom.”

Richards also noted that Queens leads New York City in vaccinations, with over 1.7 million residents vaccinated to date. He went on to encourage people to get vaccinated and get their booster shot.

“I really urge everyone to do that so we can continue to enjoy these festivities,” Richards said.

Schumer said Astoria and Queens “represent the best of America” during his speech.

“Some people have lived here for so many generations, others are new immigrants, but we welcome everybody,” Schumer said. “We say everybody should have a chance, we say everybody should be able to live the American Dream and create a better life for themselves and a better life for their children. That’s what Queens has always been about. That’s what Astoria, generation after generation, has always been about.”

Laurie Anne Creus from Music For Aardvarks then took the stage with music for children to enjoy.

Laurie Anne Creus from Music For Aardvarks performs at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

More local lawmakers took the stage, including newly sworn in Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former Councilman Costa Constantinides, who thanked the Central Astoria Local Development Coalition for putting together the event year after year.

Council member Tiffany Cabán speaks to the crowd at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Former Council member Costa Constantinides speaks to the crowd at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers sang carols as the sun set, and then it was time to light the tree.

The Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers sing carols at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
The Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers sing carols at the ninth annual Astoria Park holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A Christmas tree stands lit in Astoria Park at the neighborhood’s ninth annual holiday festival and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
People take photos in front of a Christmas tree in Astoria Park at the neighborhood’s ninth annual tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York