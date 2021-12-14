Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 114th Precinct are on the lookout for a gunman who opened fire early Sunday morning, wounding a 29-year-old man.

Just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 12, the suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim in front of Alpha Lounge, located at 40-06 Astoria Blvd. South. The argument escalated, at which point the man pulled out a handgun and fired it twice, striking the victim in the leg, police said.

The gunman ran off. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Mount Sinai Queens, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a light-colored mask, black sweatpants and red sneakers. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.