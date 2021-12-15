PHOTOS: Elected officials, community attend unveiling of public Christmas art installation in Flushing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new Christmas installation in Flushing is brightening the holiday season from now until the end of January.

On Friday, Dec. 10, elected officials and community members attended a ceremony and tree lighting at Queens Crossing Outdoor Plaza for the unveiling of “Please Get the Moon for Me,” a public art piece based on the children’s book by author Eric Carle. The artwork was created by American artist Adam Eddy and is the 14th annual collaboration between F&T Group and Crossing Art.

The hand-shaped sculpture is comprised of painted wood shapes including clouds, the moon and a simple landscape inspired by Carle’s book illustrations. Together, the elements form a functioning windmill that stands approximately 12 feet tall.

“The artwork ‘Please Get the Moon for Me’ is named after a favorite book of mine. It is about love, generosity and selflessness but also about loss and change,” Eddy said. “In the story, the father gets the moon for his daughter, but it slowly vanishes and becomes a tiny crescent moon, which eventually disappears. It then slowly reappears in the sky. In the holiday season, the installation is all about love and giving but also about the transition and hope for a New Year.”

Eddy received an MFA from Boston University and has taught art at the College of Charleston and Virginia Tech. The artist developed a connection with downtown Flushing after spending nearly every holiday season in the area with his Queens-based family.

“We have curated this outdoor art project with Crossing Art Gallery for over a decade to usher in the holiday season for families and individuals in the community to enjoy,” said Wesley Sin, curator of the holiday project and Marketing Manager of F&T Group. “The beloved children’s book author passed away earlier this year. We want to pay tribute to him through this installation and commemorate his great influence on families and younger generations internationally by his everlasting literature.”

Elected officials in attendance at the Dec. 10 installation unveiling and tree lighting included Congresswoman Grace Meng, Senators Toby Stavisky and John Liu, Councilman Peter Koo, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council member-elect Sandra Ung and community leaders.

“Please Get the Moon for Me” will be on view until Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.