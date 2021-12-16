Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A&E Real Estate brought a holiday festival to Jackson Heights Tuesday, Dec. 14, offering hot cocoa and holiday carols in the courtyard on 93rd Street.

About 60 people turned out for the festivities, which were held between 32-40 and 32-40 93rd St.

Nearby buildings lit their decorations for the attendees while the Glee Club from Louis Armstrong Middle School sang “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls.” A&E also gave out ornament crafts, books and other gifts for kids. They also served hot cocoa, coffee and cookies.

“People loved it,” Kerry Driscoll from A&E said. “Especially with the songs and crafts, it just made everyone smile and it felt wonderful to do something the kids would really remember.”

A&E co-founder Wendy Abels Eisenberg said they were happy to put together an event like this after the pandemic has taken a big toll on the area.

“After a year like 2021, our families deserve some joy,” Eisenberg said. “We’re starting new traditions for our neighbors in Jackson Heights with a beautiful holiday festival. With books for kids, cocoa and treats, this event really brought our whole community together.”

A&E Real Estate was founded in 2011 to invest in multifamily homes in the New York City Metropolitan area.