Queensborough Community College celebrates new East Building on Bayside campus

Queensborough Community College recently celebrated the newest addition to its campus, which is its first expansion in 60 years.

The Dec. 16 ribbon cutting took place at QCC’s East Building at 50-35 Cloverdale Blvd., formerly known as the Oak Hills Jewish Center.

“Queensborough was originally designed to serve 5,000 students. Today we are privileged to have nearly five times that number in our undergraduate and Continuing Education and Workforce Development programs,” Queensborough President Dr. Christine Mangino said. “This addition will allow for new and exciting opportunities for the residents of Queens to reach new goals.”

According to QCC, Oak Hills was built in 1957 and supplied classroom space for the college when it was established two years later in 1959. In February 2020, the City University of New York (CUNY) officially acquired the building.

“After six decades, the relationship comes full circle,” Mangino said. “This wonderful facility will once again support Queensborough’s teaching, learning, and student success initiatives, ensuring that residents of Queens continue to have access to high-quality, affordable education.”

The college credited several elected officials and community members for providing funding for the East Building including Senators Toby Ann Stavisky and John Liu, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the late Queens Borough President Helen Marshall and City Council Members Barry Grodenchik, Inez Barron, Daniel Dromm, Peter Koo and Karen Koslowitz.

At the ceremony, QCC commended outgoing City Councilman Grodenchik for his efforts to spearhead the acquisition of the new building among other things that he fought for at the school including the Queensborough Performing Arts Center (QPAC), QCC Art Gallery and the Kupferberg Holocaust Center.

“Barry is about as Queens as anyone could get, and he is very much a part of Queensborough. He is a person who really cares about our students. He was on campus the day before Thanksgiving to help us distribute food to hundreds of students in need. He understands what community means, what service means, and what it takes to make things happen,” Mangino said.

The councilman was also credited with helping to get air conditioning for the QCC gym, facilitating renovations for the central kitchen and reconstruction of the steps in the quad and also providing resources to acquire accommodations for students with disabilities.