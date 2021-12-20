Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD released chilling surveillance video of the fatal shooting of a woman in front of her South Jamaica home Friday morning, Dec. 17.

The video shows the gunman opening fire on 39-year-old Dawn Peterson just before 6:30 a.m. on Foch Boulevard near 155th Street after she started her car.

The mother of two was shot multiple times in her chest and back, even when she was in a prone position on the roadway. The suspect drove away from the crime scene in a silver sedan that had been parked at 155th Street near 116th Drive, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported Peterson to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators back at the scene collected evidence including seven shell casings. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz joined homicide detectives later in the morning.

The gunman is described as a 5’10” tall man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded bubble jacket and blue jeans.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell