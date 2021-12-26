Year in Review: Queens’ top stories from July 2021

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As 2021 comes to an end, QNS has compiled a list of the biggest stories, events, and people of Queens that grabbed our attention this year.

Here’s a look back at the top stories for the month of July.

The Queens Night Market at Flushing Meadows Corona Park opened in July with free and open entry to the public.

In June, the open-air market returned for its sixth season at reduced capacity for its first three weekends and required that patrons purchase tickets in advance or at the door. The event pledged 20 percent of net ticket proceeds to initiatives promoting racial equity and to COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. In three weeks, the pledge yielded nearly $10,000.

On its opening night, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards issued a proclamation declaring June 19 “Queens Night Market Day.” Over the first five seasons, the market welcomed over 1 million visitors, helped launch over 300 new businesses in New York and represented over 90 countries through its diverse vendors and their food.

The city’s Department of Education (DOE) in July removed Maspeth High School’s principal after substantiating claims of his involvement in a grade fraud scandal.

Principal Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir was accused of changing incomplete grades to passing grades and awarding undeserved credits to students. Following the DOE’s investigation, Mutakabbir was served with disciplinary charges and removed from payroll while the department pursued his termination pursuant to state law.

Councilman Robert Holden, who had brought the scandal to light two years ago, criticized the DOE for moving slowly on investigations.

“It has taken far too long, because neither the administration nor the DOE was in any hurry to investigate. I brought this disgrace to the attention of the chancellor and mayor directly and there was no action taken,” Holden said.

New York Restaurant Week returned in July with 31 participating businesses in Queens.

NYC Restaurant Week is a semi-annual program that celebrates the city’s world-famous dining scene in which participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunches and dinners.

The event was held from July 19 through Aug. 22. Restaurants had charged $21 or $39 for lunch or dinner, which includes an entree or one side. Select restaurants also offered Signature Dining Experiences with three or more courses for $125.

Amid the pandemic, restaurants had both indoor and outdoor dining available, as well as options to order carry out and delivery.

Two teenage boys were arrested on gang assault charges for violently beating a 44-year-old man at Juniper Valley Park in July.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were charged after their parents brought them to the 104th Precinct station in Ridgewood.

While the man was out walking his dog, he saw a group of kids lighting fireworks and confronted the group over the noise, which led to a violent beating. According to police, the man was able to get away and only had cuts and bruises.

Following the incident, Councilman Robert Holden had demanded immediate action from the NYPD and Parks Department.

The newly constructed $1.1 billion UBS Arena, located at Belmont Park in Elmont, was nearing completion in July in time for the Islanders’ 2021-2022 NHL season.

The 19,000-seat state-of-the-art venue, developed in partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), the New York Islanders and Sterling Project Development (SPD), is also a world-class home for the more than 150 concerts and festivals the arena plans to host every year.

The arena’s design is inspired by iconic New York landmarks, including Central Park, Ebbets Field, Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue Armory and the Prospect Park Boathouse.There are two outdoor terraces open to all guests, eight bars with a full view of the action on the ice, and more restrooms per person than any area in Metro New York.

A network of drug dealers and gun traffickers were busted during a morning raid at the Redfern Houses in Far Rockaway in July.

A group of 21 defendants were indicted by a Queens grand jury and were charged in five different indictments with allegedly running and/or possessing guns and dealing drugs in the Redfern Houses and surrounding neighborhoods between November 2019 and March 2021, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Police had recovered firearms, cocaine, heroin, heroin laced with fentanyl and other illicit drugs during the operation.

Utilizing surveillance techniques, undercover buys and other investigative tools, the district attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau, working in conjunction with the Gun Recidivist Investigation Program, conducted a long-term investigation to uncover gun running and illicit narcotic sales in Queens.

An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested over a parking dispute in Queens, according to authorities.

According to police, Aaron Cooper got into a dispute with another man over a parking spot. Cooper then allegedly started to insult the victim, causing the victim to be alarmed, before pulling out a small black firearm from his front pocket.

Cooper then allegedly held the gun to his side and walked back to his car. The victim, fearing for his safety, then notified the police.

Cooper was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal mischief and harassment.

A quick-thinking mom rescued her 5-year-old son from an attempted kidnapping in Richmond Hill when a driver jumped out of the car and sprinted toward the sidewalk, where he grabbed the boy and threw him into the car.

The young boy’s mother, with the help of her two children, pulled the boy through the open front passenger window.

Police had identified the suspect as 24-year-old James McGonagle who was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.