Brave mom saves son during brazen kidnapping attempt in Richmond Hill: NYPD

Police are searching for this man suspected of driving a getaway car in an attempted kidnapping in Richmond Hill Thursday. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

A quick-thinking mom rescued her 5-year-old son during an attempted kidnapping in Richmond Hill Thursday, July 15, and now police from the 102nd Precinct are looking for the two men who were thwarted.

A four-door maroon sedan — believed to be an older model — can be seen on video surveillance pulling up in front of 117-02 Hillside Ave. near Myrtle Avenue around 8 p.m. on July 15.

The driver can be seen jumping out of the car and sprinting toward the sidewalk where he grabbed the young boy and threw him into the car. The boy’s mother can be seen racing to the car and with the help of a passerby, they pulled the boy through the open front passenger window.

Several men can be seen walking toward the car as the driver hits the gas heading southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD.

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police described the driver as a man in his 30s who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and dark-colored sneakers.

The passenger in the car is described as a light-skinned man who is approximately 50 to 60 years old and was last seen with eyeglasses, an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, according to authorities.

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

