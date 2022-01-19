Braunstein urges community to donate to Valentines for Vets Gift Drive

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Bayside lawmaker is spreading the love to veterans this Valentine’s Day.

On Jan. 14, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein announced the return of the Valentines for Vets Gift Drive, a longstanding effort where Queens residents donate new clothing, candy and other items to local veterans. Donors are also welcome to contribute red T-shirts for the veterans who will be attending a special Valentine’s Day celebration.

All items will be given to hospitalized and disabled veterans at the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans.

“I am proud to sponsor ‘Valentines for Vets,’ a long-standing Northeast Queens tradition that shows thanks and appreciation to our local veterans,” said Assemblyman Braunstein. “In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, my office is collecting donations of cards, candy, playing cards and puzzles, as well as new clothing items such as pajamas, robes, slippers, socks and festive red T-shirts. Please contribute if you are able and I thank you in advance for your generosity.”

Braunstein adopted the gift drive from lawyer and former Assemblywoman Ann-Margaret Carrozza, who started the drive in college to show more appreciation to veterans.

During the 2020 gift drive, 40 schools, civic organizations, libraries, Girl Scout troops and northeast Queens residents donated thousands of handwritten cards, candy, new clothes, playing cards, puzzles and toiletries for local veterans.

Those interested in making donations to the gift drive can bring items to Assemblyman Braunstein’s office at 213-33 39th Ave., Suit 238. The deadline to make donations is Feb. 9.