Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Chip City, which was founded in Astoria and is known for its large ooey-gooey flavorful cookies, is opening its 10th location in Forest Hills on Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m.

During its opening, customers will get a sneak peek at a new cookie the shop is launching with Orville Redenbacher’s, the Chocolate Popcorn Crunch, which will only be available at the Forest Hills location at 72-34 Austin St.

The cookie will debut across all 10 of Chip City’s locations on Jan. 19 in honor of National Popcorn Day. In addition to its grand opening, Chip City will also give free cookies — excluding the chocolate popcorn crunch cookie — to the first 100 customers.

The shop will offer four flavors of Chip City’s famous, fully loaded cookies, which will change daily so customers can enjoy a variety of cookies throughout the week.

“We have frequented Austin Street in Forest Hills with our Chip City truck on a weekly basis for a while now. The weekly enthusiasm and excitement around our cookies from the Forest Hills community was a sign that we should explore a brick-and-mortar location in the area, which is now happening this week on Friday, Jan. 14,” said Peter Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Chip City. “We’re so excited to be a part of a new community in Queens.”

Chip City was established in Astoria in July 2017, and has expanded citywide with locations in Long Island City and Sunnyside.

It began as a hobby between two childhood friends as they sought to recreate the simple taste of their childhood. What began as a fun challenge to see who could create the best cookie turned into the Chip City people know and love today.

The shop is known for their large, delicious cookies in 40-plus flavors.

According to Phillips, the inspiration for Chip City’s cookies stem from nostalgic flavors from classic desserts to childhood treats.

Phillips says they’re inspired by iconic treats like the New York black and white cookie, good humor ice cream flavor, hot fudge sundae, classic baklava, Italian-American rainbow cookie, s’mores, apple pie, peanut butter jelly sandwich and more.

Each week the Chip City daily menu is posted on their Instagram and website so people can plan out what days they want to visit to get their favorite flavors.

Some classics include chocolate chip, blueberry cheesecake, s’mores, funfetti, oatmeal apple pie and peanut butter chocolate. Some specialty flavors include strawberry shortcake, rainbow cookie, white and black cookie and cinnamon roll.

Chip City will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Although Chip City only has brick-and-mortar locations in NYC, they also ship to 20-plus states across the country. For the exact shipping availability, visit Chip City’s website.