Corona councilman organizes Three Kings Day toy distribution a schools across district

With schoolchildren across his district coping with renewed anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence, City Councilman Francisco Moya marked Three Kings Day with a special toy drop-off at several schools in Corona and East Elmhurst.

In a partnership with the New York City Council of Carpenters, Queens Center Mall and Spectrum, Moya joined volunteers on Thursday, Jan. 6 to distribute more than 200 toys to students at P.S. 28, P.S. 307 Pioneer Academy, P.S./I.S. 127 and P.S. 110 The Tiffany School, which hosted a special Three Kings Day event.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise, we didn’t want to lose the tradition of bringing the joy of Three Kings Day to students in the district,” Moya said. ‘We know this is a special day for the families in our community and we wanted to make sure that we could do our part in a safe way.”

Three Kings Day is considered the end of Christmas celebrations, representing the day the Three Wise Men gave gifts to Jesus Christ. Moya thanked his partners for helping make the toy distribution possible and “bringing out more smiles students during a challenging time” in neighborhoods that were most impacted during the height of the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, our union understands the importance of uplifting our communities this holiday season,” NYC District Council of Carpenters Executive Secretary-Treasurer Joseph Geiger said. “I’m humbled by the hard work of our members and their commitment to lending a hand to neighbors in need. We wish everyone a healthy and joyful 2022.”

This was the latest in a series of toy distributions Moya hosted throughout the season to bring some holiday cheer to families as they combat COVID-19.