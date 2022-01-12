Quantcast
FDNY battles early morning apartment fire in Flushing

A two-alarm fire broke out early Wednesday at a Parsons Boulevard apartment building in Flushing. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A two-alarm fire tore through the upper floors of a Parsons Boulevard apartment building in Flushing early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12.

The blaze began in a sixth-floor apartment at 34-15 Parsons Blvd. just before 5 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Firefighters worked several hose lines as they battle heavy fire in two apartments on Parsons Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan 12. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters worked several hose lines as they battle heavy fire in two apartments on Parsons Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan 12. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Fire suppression units encountered heavy fire blowing out the windows on the sixth and then the seventh floors while battling temperatures in the low teens. The incident went to a second alarm soon afterward, according to the FDNY.

A resident was able to rescue a dog named Rocky from one of the smoke-filled apartments and fled down the fire escape, witnesses said.

A puppy named Rocky was rescued from the fire apartment. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Residents carried their animals to safety during a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing on Wednesday morning, Jan. 12. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Fire units used two hose lines to knock down the main body of fire and brought it under control at 5:50 a.m.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by fire marshals.

