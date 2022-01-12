FDNY battles early morning apartment fire in Flushing

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A two-alarm fire tore through the upper floors of a Parsons Boulevard apartment building in Flushing early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12.

The blaze began in a sixth-floor apartment at 34-15 Parsons Blvd. just before 5 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Fire suppression units encountered heavy fire blowing out the windows on the sixth and then the seventh floors while battling temperatures in the low teens. The incident went to a second alarm soon afterward, according to the FDNY.

A resident was able to rescue a dog named Rocky from one of the smoke-filled apartments and fled down the fire escape, witnesses said.

Fire units used two hose lines to knock down the main body of fire and brought it under control at 5:50 a.m.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by fire marshals.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell