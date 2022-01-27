QNS Weekender: Eight things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

There’s snow in this weekend’s forecast but for those still looking for something to do in Queens, we’ve got you covered.

Get some laughs this Friday at QED Astoria’s All Pro Comedy Showcase. On Saturday, participate in a nature exploration hike at Brookville Park. On Sunday, do a brisk walking workout in Forest Park.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Jan. 28 to 30.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Jan. 28.

All Pro Comedy Showcase (QED Astoria): This QED series features national headliners with special guests and other surprises thrown in. This week’s lineup includes Carole Montgomery, Steven Rogers, Ben Katzner, Maggie Lalley and Brian McGuinness. Lineups are subject to change. QED Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave. qedastoria.com. $15 per person. 9:30 to 11 p.m., Jan. 28.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Jan. 29.

Forest Restoration (Cunningham Park): This weekend, the Stewardship Team will be working to protect Cunningham Park’s forested areas. Volunteers will learn how to identify and safely remove invasive plants. Those who are interested in participating should wear sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. Registration is required. 210th Street and 67th Avenue in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 29.

Nature Exploration (Brookville Park): Discover the natural wonders of Brookville Park, including the plants and animals that inhabit it. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars and field guides. Brookville Boulevard and Caney Road in Brookville Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 29.

Berman Down the House (QED Astoria): This show features comedian Ron Berman and his friends JQ (Comedy Central), Foster Nicholson (TNT), Liz Glazer (Winner, Boston Comedy Fest) and more! Hosted by Rory Scholl (Amazon storyteller). QED Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave. qedastoria.com. $14 per person. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jan. 29.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

Discovery Hike: Winter Wildlife (Bayswater Park): On this chilly hike, learn about how the birds, squirrels, chipmunks and other animals survive the cold and the snow. Beach 35th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Jan. 30.

Walking Group (Forest Park): This program will get you walking in the great outdoors. Class begins with a group warm-up led by Shape Up NYC instructor Bona Bhatia, followed by a walking workout that is appropriate for all levels and paces, ending with a cool down and stretch. Registration is required. The Overlook in Forest Park; 80-30 Park Lane. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 30.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.