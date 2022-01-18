Queens lawmaker distributes a thousand COVID-19 test kits at Woodhaven district office

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar distributed 1,000 free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits to constituents outside of her district office in Woodhaven last week, as COVID-19 cases continued to soar in the city due to the omicron variant.

The event on Tuesday, Jan. 11, was co-sponsored by Congress members Grace Meng and Nydia Velazquez, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Senator Joseph Addabbo, and Council members James Sanders Jr., Robert Holden and Joann Ariola.

The assemblywoman — who represents the 38th Assembly District that includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Ridgewood and Woodhaven — has prioritized combating COVID-19 in her district since being sworn into office last year.

Rajkumar turned her district office, located at 83-91 Woodhaven Blvd., into a testing center, expanded office hours to meet the needs of the health crisis, provided free food to hundreds of constituents every week for five months during the pandemic, brought a vaccination site, and helped her constituents schedule hundreds of vaccine appointments.

In November 2021, Rajkumar hosted both a free health clinic and a free mammogram screening. She also regularly holds giveaways of food, along with other items such as winter clothing accessories, toys and school supplies for the community.

“My bright red office on Woodhaven Boulevard is a place where the people of South Queens can connect with the state, city, and world. It is a part of the community’s fabric and a service center for youth, seniors, families and all working people. My office strives every day to serve and inspire whether it’s helping constituents with healthcare, food relief, legal matters or mentorship for their children,” Rajkumar said.

Rajkumar’s constituents expressed their gratitude for the assemblywoman’s test kit giveaway and other events in the district.

“I’ve been having so much trouble finding home COVID tests. Every place seems to be sold out,” Leon Jameson Suseran said. “It’s such a relief to know Assemblywoman Rajkumar is looking out for me. I can get a free home test from her tomorrow, and I can drop by her office any time to do a free test there. Because of her, I don’t have to go from store to store, or wait in line at a clinic.”

Victor Rodriguez lauded Rajkumar for hosting numerous events in the community.

“Her district office is like a community center. It seems like every time I walk by there is another event helping people. You can tell she really cares about serving us,” Rodriguez said.

In the fight against COVID-19, Sherry Algredo of Community Board 9, said they need to have immediate testing.

“This virus is evolving, and so must our strategy to end this pandemic. We cannot and will not go back to a time when hospitals in south Queens had beds in hallways and lines of ambulances outside,” Algredo said. “With these test kits, we can detect COVID-19 early and prevent its exponential spread.”