Victoria’s Secrets: Time for reflections

To all my readers, I would like to send the warmest wishes for a great new year.

It’s been a roller coaster of 2021 and we’re here and ready to take on the new one … Hello, 2022!

Those of you who read my column know of my devotion to Claire Shulman, who accomplished so much for our great borough of Queens.

During her 16 years as borough president, Claire was pivotal in ensuring the progress of a number of cultural institutions, including the Queens Museum of Art, the New York Hall of Science, Queens Theatre in the Park and the Museum of the Moving Image. Her building projects forever changed the landscape of Queens!

She also played a major role in securing funding for her crown jewel: The completion of the Queens Hospital Center, a $170 million complex serving 400,000 patients annually, which is the largest health care provider in the borough.

I think it’s totally appropriate that we rename the facility as “The Claire Shulman Queens Hospital Center.”

Let’s honor the woman who was a true public servant who made each of our lives better.

If you support the idea, please take a moment and send a short note or email to our talented Borough President President Donovan Richards (info@queensbp.org) and our exciting incoming Mayor Eric Adams (info@ericadams2021.com).

WHAT I LEARNED

I wanted to share some tips with my readers that my friends Carol and Jerry Levin shared with me about how we can keep our minds strong as we head into the new year!

Monday: Learn a new word. Learn how to spell it. Learn its definition.

Tuesday: Learn limerick until you can say it without looking.

Wednesday: Use your non-dominant hand for 5-10 minutes.

Thursday: Dress with your eyes closed.

Friday: Learn the name of six aircraft or ships.

Saturday: Read a paragraph on a subject you know absolutely nothing about. Re-read until you can retain and retrieve the information.

Sunday: Read a newspaper, magazine or short story.

SHARING THOUGHTS

For me, the end of the year is a time to reflect and respect the people who influenced my life. It all starts with family, so I wanted to share these words:

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. No matter what.”

I’d also like to send warm wishes to my stunningly successful staff at Schneps Media for making me proud and serving the community with their wisdom and talent.

For that, I say, “thank you!”

To my friends and clients, both old and new, you have enhanced my life with your kindness, generosity and love. You are all in my heart.

Let us begin a new year with the hopes of peace, prosperity, health and love, and may your dreams come true!

Keep dreaming and keep reaching to make this a better world!

May your holidays sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill, and may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a happy holiday season!