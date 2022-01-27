Zara Realty partners with NYC Health + Hospitals to offer free COVID-19 testing in Hollis

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Zara Luxury Homes, a Jamaica-based real estate company, is partnering with NYC Health + Hospitals to host a free COVID-19 testing event for residents on Friday, Jan. 28.

The event will be held at Zara Realty’s building, located at 91-60 193rd St. in Hollis, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Amid rising Omicron infection rates and significant shortages of affordable test kits, Zara requested that NYC Health + Hospitals make COVID testing free and accessible to residents and neighboring community members.

“At Zara, we care about the health of our community and thank NYC Health + Hospitals for partnering with us to offer free COVID testing to hardworking families in south Queens,” said Jay Sobhraj, SVP of Zara Realty.

According to the city Health Department, ZIP code 11423, which covers the neighborhoods of Hollis and Holliswood, is classified as “high transmission” with 617.19 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Out of a population of 31,138 people, 8,139 people in ZIP code 11423 were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the city Health Department. Approximately 26,645 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 24,235 people are fully vaccinated.

For the free COVID-19 testing event, no appointments are needed. Tests will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis regardless of residency status. The main test method conducted by NYC Health + Hospitals is the PCR test by nasal, saliva or blood.

Under this approach, samples will be sent to Mt. Sinai Labs for processing and results will become available 24 to 36 hours after the test date. Analysis details will be distributed via text/SMS, email or phone call with proper tracking information.