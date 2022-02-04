Quantcast
Real Estate

A&E Real Estate purchases $15 million Rego Park property

92-40 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park sells for $15 million. (Photo credit to A&E Real Estate)

On Thursday, Feb 3, A&E Real Estate announced its purchase of 92-40 Queens Blvd., a six-story mixed-use elevator building in Rego Park.

The 56,482-square-foot property has 60 rental units, seven ground-floor commercial units, five retail storefronts and 16 parking spaces. The price for each residence is $200,000 per unit. 

“Our recent multifamily acquisitions in both Queens and Manhattan are a reflection of our strong belief in New York City and the attractive valuations we continue to see in the market,” said A&E Co-Founder Douglas Eisenberg.

A&E is continuing to expand its Queens portfolio — in September they purchased two properties in Jackson Heights. 

The new Rego Park property A&E purchased was built in 1948, sitting between Eliot and 62nd Avenues, with easy access to the E, G and R subway lines. The Rego Park Shopping Center, the Queens Center, and Flushing Meadows Corona Park are also nearby. 

A&E was founded in 2011 and has grown from a single 49-unit building in Fort Greene to more than 15,000 apartments across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens.   

