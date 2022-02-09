Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Tuesday evening car crash on Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens landed two individuals in the hospital with one in critical condition.

According to police, the crash took place on Feb. 8 at Rockaway Boulevard and 145th Drive. Just before 7 p.m., police from the 105th Precinct received a phone call about the collision and responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, cops found the 26-year-old driver of a 2019 Honda CRV and the 30-year-old passenger with various injuries.

NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad found that on Feb. 8, a 41-year-old man was driving a box truck along Rockaway Boulevard at the intersection of 145th Drive and made a turn. The truck driver made contact with the pair in the Honda, which was also traveling along the same intersection. Police reported that the Honda was pinned under the box truck following the collision.

EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the individuals to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the driver of the Honda was in stable condition and the passenger is reportedly in critical condition.

The driver of the box truck did not sustain any injuries.