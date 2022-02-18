Ozone Park man gets 16 years in prison in Memorial Day 2018 fatal shooting: DA

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Ozone Park resident Denzel Floyd, 24 was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the 2018 Memorial Days shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Floyd, of 104th Street, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the May 2018 fatal shooting of Jonathan Polanco at Floyd’s home near Liberty Avenue.

According to court records, at around 11 a.m. on May 28, 2018, Floyd was inside a residence on 104th Street in Ozone Park with three other men. The defendant used a firearm to shoot the three victims multiple times. Polanco was struck once in the neck and later died from the fatal shot at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The two other men were also shot, one in the torso and the other was shot in the hand. Both men survived their injuries.

Katz said Floyd was involved in a high-speed car crash near the intersection of 111th Street and 107th Avenue while fleeing from the shooting. Floyd ran a red light while driving a 2010 black Mazda and struck another vehicle. The defendant then abandoned the Mazda and fled on foot taking a pink .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol from the car. Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park later retrieved the loaded gun after Floyd disposed of it near a house on 110th Street.

“The sentencing of this defendant brings resolution to this case but cannot make up for the loss of life or injury caused by his actions on Memorial Day 2018,” Katz said. “We will continue to do all we can to eradicate the flow of firearms and hold accountable those who use them to wound and kill.”

Justice Aloise sentenced Floyd to 16 years in prison to be followed by five years post-release supervision.