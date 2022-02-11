Queens lawmaker invites students to submit artwork for Earth Day poster celebration

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is encouraging students in grades K-6 to create a poster for this year’s New York State Senate Earth Day Poster Celebration, which teaches kids the importance of Earth Day while featuring their artwork and creative talents on his website.

This year’s Earth Day poster theme is ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.’

The senate’s focus is to emphasize the importance of recycling and waste reduction, to encourage the exchange of ideas about recycling and waste reduction among schools, children and adults and to stimulate creative thinking about solutions to problems concerning recycling and waste reduction.

“We teach our children to respect and protect their homes, their schools, and their neighborhoods, but we also need to include the place we all live to that list: our planet,” Addabbo said. “This initiative is a great way to get young children involved in learning about the environment and how we can all work together to help protect the planet. I encourage teachers from all across my district to get their students involved and submit their creative pieces to be featured on my Senate website.

The goal of this celebration is to encourage children to develop an awareness of the environment and its resources. It also teaches children about the importance of recycling and waste reduction is critical as we face the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.

Teachers of students in grades K-6 are asked to submit their posters on Addabbo’s website. All submissions must be uploaded to the website by April 13.

In order to have students’ posters on Addabbo’s senate website, teachers must fill out their class and school information first, and then enter all the students on the form. Entries should be photographed and submitted electronically, preferably in JPEG or PDF format.

Teachers must enter each student individually, as the website cannot accept a single PDF with all students grouped together.

For students that are homeschooled, parents must enter their name and email in teacher fields, select the elementary school associated with their place of residence, and choose “Homeschool” for grade. Parents may optionally enter their child’s grade next to their name.

For more information, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.