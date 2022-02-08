Here are 10 spots in Queens to watch Super Bowl LVI

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Whether you’re in it for the game, the food, the drinks or the half-time show, these restaurants and bars are QNS’ top picks to view the Super Bowl this year.

The 2022 Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, starting at 6:30 p.m., when the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, California. The game can be viewed on NBC and Peacock. For those who want to explore what Queens restaurants and bars have to offer this Sunday, here is a list of our top picks:

1. Pig Beach (35-37 36th St., Astoria)

Doors open at noon for Super Bowl Sunday next week at Pig Beach, with a massive 28-foot, stadium-sized Jumbotron and surround sound system for the ultimate viewing experience.

Pig Beach BBQ Queens has indoor and outdoor seating spread across a 28,000-square-foot space with three premium bars and a backyard beer garden. Pig Beach will be offering three special game day packages featuring all their famous signatures from ribs and buffalo chicken wings to pulled pork sliders and their Smash Burger.

BBQ XL

1 lb brisket

1 lb pork shoulder

Full rack of ribs

4 pieces of cornbread

4 small sides of your choice

Feeds four to five

$150 (sauces, bread and pickles included)

Dirty Hands

4 pork sliders

4 Smash Burgers

4 fried chicken sando minis

2 Yankee red sandos (cut in half)

2 large french fries

Feeds four to seven

$100 (pickles included)

Da Pit Crew

2 lb brisket

2 lb pork shoulder

2 lb turkey

2 full racks of ribs

10 pieces of cornbread

6 large sides of your choice

Feeds 10 to 12

$360 (sauces, bread and pickles included)

2. The Seneca (582 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood)

The Seneca usually feels cozy and quant in the heart of Ridgewood, but on Super Bowl Sunday you can count on a full viewing experience with a 15-foot projector screen to watch the game. Sunday will also feature a beer and a shot for $5, table-side keg service, mystery beer buckets along with food options for burgers, wings and other essential menu items.

3. Roam (107-12 70th Rd., Forest Hills)

The new sports bar and restaurant opened just in time for the Super Bowl this year. The 1,800-square-foot space can fit 50 people inside but also has an outdoor area for about 20 patrons with heaters and three TVs.

For the Super Bowl, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., draft beers will be priced at $5 each; buckets of beer will be $20; and food items will also be reduced — including a burger and fries combo for $8. There will also be a DJ from 2 to 6:15 p.m.

4. Bourbon Street (40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside)

Bourbon Street has a large space with over 40 TVs. Sunday will feature a $75 set price per person which will include a half-time buffet and any mixed drinks, beer or wine from the start of the game to the end of the game. The buffet includes sausage and peppers, heroes, pulled pork mac and cheese, riblets, various salads and more. There will also be a tailgate menu with wings, burgers, sandwiches and more.

5. Tropix Bar & Lounge (95-32 Queens Blvd., Rego Park)

Don’t miss your chance at winning a 55-inch TV from Tropix Bar & Lounge during a series of raffle games on Super Bowl Sunday. Along with various raffles, there will also be $24 beer buckets and happy hour leading up to the game from noon to 6 p.m.

The menu has a wide variety of wings with 28 different sauces, including garlic park wings, Thai chili wings, barbecue hickory, lemon pepper and many more.

This sports bar features a wide menu of American and Irish food, including shepherd’s pie, baked mac and cheese, wings, crispy chicken sandwiches and more. This spot will have more than enough TVs for optimal viewing with Guinness and other standard beers on tap.

7. The Stonebridge (145-04 14th Ave., Whitestone)

The Stonebridge will have a complimentary buffet for Super Bowl Sunday, on top of beer and shot specials. This bar has a large selection of draught beers and IPAs, with a variety of cocktails, wine, sangria and more. The menu features lasagna, chicken parmesan, pizza, sliders, wings, hot dogs and more.

8. Krave It (40-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside; 36-18 30th Ave., Astoria)

For those who are loyal to their couch and like to order in, Krave It has a special Super Bowl menu for this Sunday. The menu includes a range of specialty pies from birria pizza, fried Oreo pizza, chicken and waffle pizza and more.

This pizza and sandwich shop also offers specials that are ideal for large Super Bowl parties: The “A. Donald” includes 10 specialty pies of choice and 300 wings for $600; “Super Bowl Joe” includes a tray of subs, 50 wings and two large specialty pies for $240; the “Cooper Kupp” has 25 wings and one specialty pie for $55; the “Stafford” includes a tray of subs; and “4th & Goal” includes 50 wings for $125, one large cheese pie and one large specialty pie for $125.

9. Sweet Spot (22-72 31st St., Astoria)

The Sweet Spot has 7,000 square feet of space with 43 HD-TVs — do I need to say much more? Not only is it the perfect spot for viewing, but they’ll also have plenty of deals on all the classic foods from wings, mac and cheese, assorted fries, nachos, chicken strips and more. They encourage patrons to place orders by Friday, Feb. 11.

10. Hangar 11 Bar & Grill (119-11 Metropolitan Ave., Kew Gardens)

This bar and grill is a great local spot to watch the game this weekend. With menu items like their adult slushies for $8 during happy hour, big infamous burgers, wings and other bites, there is plenty to nosh on. The Hangar burger, “Tar Mac Attack,” includes a square of fried mac and cheese that you won’t want to miss.

Editor’s note: The locations were chosen at random by the author.