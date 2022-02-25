Two suspects attack elderly man and steal $1,000 in Middle Village

Police from the 104th Precinct are searching for two thieves who attacked an elderly man in Middle Village and made off with $1,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 at around 4 p.m., two men approached a 79-year-old man near 81st Street and Eliot Avenue, forcibly knocked him to the ground and took his wallet with $1,000 inside, according to police. The suspects then allegedly fled west on Eliot Avenue.

The victim sustained minor lacerations from the incident and was treated at the scene, according to NYPD.

Police released a video of the suspects entering a nearby store.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.