Two men arrested in fatal shooting of Queens College student in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Homicide detectives arrested two men in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Queens College student in Jackson Heights during a marijuana deal gone wrong last week.

Joseph Barahona, 19, of the Cedar Court apartments in Jackson Heights was charged with murder and other crimes while police cuffed 36-year-old Joe Donias of 74th Street in East Elmhurst and charged him with manslaughter and other crimes in the killing of 18-year-old Gregory Campos, a student that lived on 58th Road in Flushing, near the Queens College campus, according to the NYPD.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside Barahona’s apartment on 35th Avenue where they discovered the 18-year-old victim shot in the torso. The Daily News reported that the teen’s brother transported him to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was later pronounced dead according to the NYPD.

According to the criminal complaint, based on witnesses and video surveillance, Donias fired a pistol through a wall striking Campos who had been standing on the other side causing the victim’s death. Police executed a court-authorized search warrant on Feb. 11 at the Jackson Heights apartment and discovered 14 marijuana plants from the living room and fifty assorted bags of marijuana from the bedroom. Detectives also recovered 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition from a closet in the bedroom.

Both Donias and Barahona are awaiting arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.