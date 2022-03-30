JetBlue Wants You!

Major JetBlue hiring event for 5000 new hires happened yesterday, March 28 at JFK Airport. Over 1200 job seekers interviewed for a variety of positions with NYC Mayor Adams, QBP Richards, Congressman Meeks and Port Authority on hand to support new Queens jobs at JetBlue as part of JFK Airport redevelopment.

Hangar 81 was filled with excited jobseekers who reflected every color, race, age and orientation. JetBlue’s Yasmin Fernandez chatted with applicant Danicha Diaz and Tyra Brown a Vaughn College majoring in airport management, pressed forward eager to sit for an interview.

For all the number of people seeking work, the JetBlue crew people provided smooth and efficient logistics mitigating the anxiety many felt hoping to land a job with the “Local” hometown airline.

