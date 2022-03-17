PANYNJ suspends airport cargo fees for Ukraine Relief

Helping the people of war torn Ukraine

The Port Authority Board of Commissioners voted on a resolution at it’s meeting today to support Ukraine. In a relatively unprecedented move The PANYNJ expressed strong support and placed a temporary hold on airport fees for Ukraine Relief. The real impact of the resolution is the elimination of airport and port shipping fees for all humanitarian cargo headed overseas for the Ukraine Relief. They will expedite all issues relating to shipment heading there and hope to be a conduit for aid through its facilities. The Port also promised to provide infrastructure aid when the time is right as they did for Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria