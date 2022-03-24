QNS Weekender: 11 things to do in Queens

Enjoy some fun activities in Queens this weekend! Here are some things going on in the borough.

On Friday, take an outdoor cardio class at Torsney Playground. On Saturday, get some gardening supplies for your garden at Paradise Community Garden. On Sunday, watch a student performance of Melody and the Missing Music at Our Lady of Mercy parish hall in Forest Hills.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from March 25 to 27.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 25.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 26.

It’s My Park (L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground): The Friends of Thomas P. Noon Jr. Playground is looking for volunteers to help beautify the part this weekend. Noonan Playground in L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 26.

Cunningham Park Restoration (Cunningham Park): The Stewardship Team is looking for volunteers to protect the park’s forested areas. Learn to identify and safely remove invasive plants to help restore the forest and create a healthier ecosystem. Registration is required. 210th Street and 67th Avenue in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 26.

It’s My Park (Alley Pond Park): Volunteer with the Friends of Alley Pond Park to remove invasive species around the Alley Pond Giant Tree. Horace Harding Expressway, West Alley Road and East Hampton Boulevard in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 26.

GreenThumb Spring Supply Distribution (Paradise Community Garden): Pick up some gardening supplies in time for spring, including neem oil, aprons, goatskin gloves, loop hoes, watering cans, garden gloves, trowels, pruners and flexible buckets. Registration is required. Paradise Community Garden at 107-29 Inwood St. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 26.

Women Now Series: Christine Lamprea, Cello (The Box Factory): Extensity’s Women Now concert series will close out with cellist Christine Lamprea’s world premiere performance of “Armadura” by Andrea Casarrubios. Other pieces featured in this performance include works by Vivian Fung, Nathalie Joachin, Adriana Verdie and Tania León. The event includes a screening of Casarrubios’ interview for Extensity and a post-concert reception with wine, beer and cuisine from local restaurants. The Box Factory; 1519 Decatur St., Ridgewood. extensityconcertseries.com. $40 for general admission and $25 for students. 7 to 8 p.m., March 26.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Historic New York (Fort Totten): Learn the history of Fort Totten, which was a military base for over a century. Explore the Fort’s many historic structures and learn about the important role it played in the city’s defense history from the Civil War to today. Fort Totten Front Gate in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 27.

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., March 27.

Planning Your Veggie Garden (Queens Farm): Learn the basics of food growing from experienced farmers at Queens Farm, who will teach you to grow your own vegetable garden with confidence. Get tips on how to turn your backyard site into a garden, what crops to choose, propagating plants, caring for seedlings, encouraging pollinators and more. Queens County Farm Museum at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. queensfarm.org. $45 per person and 10% off for farm members. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 27.

Melody and the Missing Music (Our Lady of Mercy): This show was commissioned by the Forest Hills Choir and composed by David Ezra Stein and Sunny Knable. Students from Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy perform this show about a young composer named Melody who take inspiration from long walks in the Queens Botanical Gardens with her dog, Maestro. Our Lady of Mercy parish hall, Forest Hills. melodymissingmusic.org. $10 per ticket. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., March 27.

