Crooks rob woman in wheelchair in Howard Beach: NYPD

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for two suspects who robbed a woman in a wheelchair near the Howard Beach post office in broad daylight earlier this month.

During the afternoon of Monday, April 11, the 32-year-old victim was traveling northbound on Cross Bay Boulevard near the intersection with 161st Avenue when two young men approached her from behind. One of them intentionally bumped her wheelchair as the second suspect reached into the wheelchair and took her Apple iPhone 12, according to authorities. The two men then fled southbound on Cross Bay Boulevard, police said.

The woman was not injured, according to authorities.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the two suspects.

One suspect has a medium complexion, medium build, short dark hair and is around 25 years old, police said. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask.

Police described the second suspect as approximately 25 years old with a medium complexion and medium build and short, thick dark hair. He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a gray hooded Adidas sweatshirt and a black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.