Lawmakers host free rain barrel giveaway in Glendale

State Senator Joseph Addabbo and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi will partner with the NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) next month to bring free rain barrels to Glendale.

On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents will be able to collect free rain barrels at the Yeshiva Godolah Seminary, located at 74-10 88th St. in Glendale.

Residents are encouraged to register through Addabbo’s office to be guaranteed one of the 50 barrels supplied by DEP. Those who register can pick up their barrels between 10 a.m. and noon, and any leftover barrels will be given away from noon to 1 p.m.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DEP is back with the popular rain barrel giveaways, and I am pleased to bring the event to Glendale once again,” Addabbo said. “By using the stored rainwater collected by the rain barrels for household tasks such as watering their garden or washing their car instead of regular tap water, residents not only preserve their drinking water, but they can also save some money on their water bills.”

The barrels provided by DEP are 55-gallon plastic barrels that can attach to a rain gutter to collect and store excess water during heavy rainfall. The rainwater can then be used for things around the house and outdoors, rather than using fresh water.

“It’s always great to partner with Senator Addabbo, his team and DEP. This will help provide easier access to safe water for those looking to maintain their properties. The amount of interest from the community has been great, too. There are huge environmental benefits to better utilizing resources and preserving water,” Hevesi said.

To register for a free rain barrel, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111 and leave your first and last name and a phone number.