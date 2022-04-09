Quantcast
Police & Fire

Passenger dies when driver collides into guard rail on Cross Island Parkway in Queens: NYPD

By
0
comments
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service
Photo via Getty Images

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old passenger was killed when the vehicle she was in collided with a guard rail on the Cross Island Parkway early Friday morning, April 8.

Authorities say that the victim was a passenger — along with a 32-year-old woman — in a 2017 Mercedes Benz operated by a 26-year-old woman. The driver was heading southbound on the Cross Island Parkway around 3 a.m. on April 8 when she collided with a guard rail, causing the car to flip over.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS personnel responded to the scene to find all three women with injuries. EMS transported the 24-year-old woman to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The other two woman were transported to North Shore University Hospital in stable condition.

Police could not confirm the cause of the collision and a spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York