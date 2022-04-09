Passenger dies when driver collides into guard rail on Cross Island Parkway in Queens: NYPD

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old passenger was killed when the vehicle she was in collided with a guard rail on the Cross Island Parkway early Friday morning, April 8.

Authorities say that the victim was a passenger — along with a 32-year-old woman — in a 2017 Mercedes Benz operated by a 26-year-old woman. The driver was heading southbound on the Cross Island Parkway around 3 a.m. on April 8 when she collided with a guard rail, causing the car to flip over.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS personnel responded to the scene to find all three women with injuries. EMS transported the 24-year-old woman to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The other two woman were transported to North Shore University Hospital in stable condition.

Police could not confirm the cause of the collision and a spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.