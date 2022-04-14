QNS Weekender: 10 things to do in Queens

If you’re looking for some things to do this holiday weekend, check out our list of activities and events happening in Queens.

On Friday, take a tai chi class at the Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. On Saturday, clean up the shoreline at Bayswater Park. On Sunday, take a walk and identify beautiful spring wildflowers in Forest Park

For information about these events and more, check out these things to do in Queens from April 15 to 17.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 15.

Tai Chi (Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center): Take this tai chi with Kam class, offered through Rego Park Senior. Tai chi is an “internal Chinese martial art” practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Gymnasium in Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., April 15.

Forest Park Trail Work (Forest Park): The NYC Parks Stewardship is looking for volunteers who will learn to identify and safely remove invasive plants and close desire lines to help restore the forest and create a healthier ecosystem. Come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Registration is required. Buddy Monument in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 15.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping with this high-energy dance fitness class that incorporates dance moves with fast-paced music. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 16.

Jamaica Bay Park Forest Restoration (Jamaica Bay Park): Volunteer with the Stewardship Team to identify and safely remove invasive plants in Jamaica Bay Park. Dress in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Registration is required. Point Breeze Place and Baywater Court in Jamaica Bay Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 16.

Painting at Upper Highland (Highland Park): Help paint picnic benches in a variety of pretty colors with the Highland Park team. Registration is required. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 16.

Woodland Bike Tour (Cunningham Park): The Urban Park Rangers are hosting a casual bike ride through Cunningham Park. Registration is required. Union Turnpike and 196th Street in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 16.

Volunteer Beach Litter Clean-Up (Bayswater Park): This beach cleanup is hosted by the Urban Park Rangers. Volunteers will help to remove harmful debris along the Jamaica Bay Shoreline. Gloves, bags and tools will be provided. Beach 35th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 16.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Spring Wildflower Walk (Forest Park): Learn to identify different species of flowers and pick up botany basis on this educational hike with the Urban Park Rangers. Forest Park Visitor Center in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 17.

Walking Group (Forest Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The Overlook in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 17.

