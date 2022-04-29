Richmond Hill Block Association honors 102nd Precinct cops for building bridges in the community

During its first in-person meeting in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Richmond Hill Block Association honored two police officers from the 102nd Precinct for their dedication to serving, protecting and building bridges within the community.

NYPD Community Affairs Officers Nicholas Salamone and Scott Adelman were recognized with several awards from local elected officials such as State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, City Councilwoman Joann Ariola, Senator James Sanders and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez.

Salamone and Adelman were also recognized by Mayor Eric Adams for their steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and security of their community.

“This means so much to me. It shows a lot of people still care about the police and that we are here for them,” said Salamone, who is also a father of two daughters.

Salamone started his career as a police officer in 2010 when he joined the NYPD 30th Precinct in Harlem. In 2015, he was transferred to the 102nd Precinct.

Before joining the NYPD in 2010, Adelman served as an emergency medical technician for the FDNY. When he became a police officer, he worked at the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn and was transferred to the 102nd Precinct in 2012.

Adelman shared his partner’s sentiments about being recognized for the work they do in the community.

“It means a lot to me and that there are people in the community that still like us and enjoy working with us,” said Adelman, who is also a father of two daughters. “We’re in the public eye but we do a lot of work in the background for our commanding officers.”

Simcha Waisman, president of the 102nd Precinct Community Council, thanked Salamone and Adelman for “doing a great job for the community.”

The NYPD 102nd Precinct covers a portion of central Queens that consists of Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, and the northern part of Ozone Park.