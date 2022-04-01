Quantcast
Jamaica

Suspect allegedly lifted credit cards off a woman at Jamaica Center subway station

By
0
comments
credit cards
Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly stole credit cards from a woman in the Jamaica Center subway station and later used them to make purchases at Jimmy Jazz on Jamaica Avenue last month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a woman of her credit cards inside the Jamaica Center Parsons/Archer subway station last month.

The 51-year-old woman was inside the station around noon on Tuesday, March 8 when she realized the wallet in her purse was opened and her credit cards were missing.

An unknown man was captured on a surveillance camera at the Jimmy Jazz clothing store at 163-23 Jamaica Ave. later that day making approximately $1,000 worth of unauthorized credit card purchases using the victim’s credit cards, police said.

The suspect fled the store eastbound on Jamaica Avenue. He has close-cropped hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket over a Brooklyn Nets sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York