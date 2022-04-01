Suspect allegedly lifted credit cards off a woman at Jamaica Center subway station

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a woman of her credit cards inside the Jamaica Center Parsons/Archer subway station last month.

The 51-year-old woman was inside the station around noon on Tuesday, March 8 when she realized the wallet in her purse was opened and her credit cards were missing.

An unknown man was captured on a surveillance camera at the Jimmy Jazz clothing store at 163-23 Jamaica Ave. later that day making approximately $1,000 worth of unauthorized credit card purchases using the victim’s credit cards, police said.

The suspect fled the store eastbound on Jamaica Avenue. He has close-cropped hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket over a Brooklyn Nets sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.