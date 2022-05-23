Brooklyn man facing life in prison for alleged murder of Asian woman in Corona last year: DA

A Brooklyn man was indicted by a Queens grand jury on murder charges in a rock attack that killed a 62-year-old Asian woman in Corona last year Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday.

Elisaul Perez, 33, on Blake Avenue in Brooklyn, was initially indicted on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the Thanksgiving weekend attack on GuiYing Ma, who was in a medically induced coma for ten weeks before she succumbed to her injuries. Following her death, a Queens grand jury returned two additional charges of murder and manslaughter.

According to the charges, during the morning of Nov. 26, 2021, the victim was seen sweeping the sidewalk and street area in front of her home on 38th Avenue near 97th Street in Corona. At around 8 a.m., Perez was captured on video surveillance as he allegedly picked up a chunk of concrete and struck Ma in the head. After she fell to the ground, he bashed her a second time.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition, where she had stayed for 10 weeks following the brutal assault. She underwent surgery and was treated for a right skull fracture, facial fractures and internal bleeding from her brain, among other injuries. She never recovered and after a three-month hospitalization, she died from complications from her injuries on Feb. 22.

“The entire community has been mourning over the brutal attack that took the life of GuiYing Ma, who immigrated to this country in hopes of being able to provide for her family,” Katz said. After sustaining traumatic brain injuries and attempts at lifesaving surgical intervention, sadly Mrs. Ma died from complications from those inflicted injuries. We are committed to remaining vigilant at every stage of a case to help ensure justice for victims and family members.”

If convicted, Perez faces 25 years to life in prison.