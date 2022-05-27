Cops looking for alleged gunman who opened fire in Laurelton

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are on the lookout for an alleged gunman who opened fire in Laurelton early Sunday morning.

A group of people began arguing in front of a house at 134-22 222nd St. As the dispute escalated, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times before running off in an unknown direction, police said. There were no reported injuries of property damage due to the shooting.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the alleged gunman who is described as a Black man with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.