Far Rockaway man convicted of attempted murder in gang-related shooting at Pinkfern: DA

Reputed Redfern Rowdy Gang member Otis Moore was convicted by a jury on attempted murder and other crimes for a 2020 gang-related shooting in Far Rockaway.

Moore, 32, of Central Avenue in Far Rockaway was convicted Tuesday following a nine-day jury trial before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson for the May 17, 2020 shooting in the Dix McBride Apartments, also referred to locally as Pinkfern, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to court testimony, just before noon on May 17, 2020, the 20-year-old victim was leaving a residence at 22-37 Dix Ave. in Far Rockaway when Moore was observed standing partially inside the neighboring building with a silver firearm.

As the victim began to exit the building, he heard gunshots and was struck by gunfire. The rapid response of patrol officers and detectives from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway and emergency medical technicians resulted in the administration of life-saving aid to the victim and the identification and subsequent apprehension of the shooter, Moore.

Katz said video surveillance from the crime scene allegedly depicts Moore with the silver handgun, pointing it in the direction of the victim and firing multiple shots striking him in the leg.

The jury found the defendant guilty of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

“Following a nine-day trial, a jury has determined that the defendant is guilty of using a firearm in an attempt to take another human life,’ Katz said. “Holding individuals to account when they use firearms to cause misery in our communities will remain a top priority for my Office. This defendant will now face a lengthy prison sentence for his actions.”

Justice Johnson set sentencing for June 8. Moore faces up to life in prison, as a persistent violent felon.