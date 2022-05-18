Cops looking for four young men who assaulted and robbed an N train conductor in Long Island City

An N train conductor was assaulted by four young men and his keys were taken inside the Queens Plaza South subway station Tuesday afternoon.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for the four teenagers who were inside the station located at the corner of 27th Street and Queens Plaza South at around 4:15 p.m. when a northbound N train arrived and came to a stop. A 40-year-old MTA conductor opened his train car window and proceeded to make his announcements when he was approached by the gang of four, police said.

One of the suspects pushed the conductor, knocking him down while a second youth peered into the open window of the N train and grabbed the conductor’s train keys.

The four teens fled through one of the station’s emergency doors and out of the location in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the scene and transported the conductor to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens in Astoria, where he was treated for an injury to his arm and released, police said. Subway service was not disrupted.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the four teens as they ran out of the station.

The suspect who shoved the N train conductor is described as having a light complexion with brown eyes, a thin build and short dark hair He was last seen wearing a blue jogging jacket, blue sweatpants and a blue backpack and white sneakers. The teen that snatched the conductor’s keys has a light complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, dark-colored pants, black sneakers, a backpack and a black balaclava.

The third suspect has curly hair and a light complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, light-colored pants, a black surgical mask and black sneakers. The fourth teen also had curly hair and a light complexion and thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, light-colored pants, a black backpack and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.