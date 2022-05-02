Annual Queens golf outing raising money for kids who can’t afford Catholic school

The annual John Palmato Jr. Golf Outing is coming to the Forest Park Golf Course in Woodhaven on Monday, May 23, to benefit Faith in the Future, a nonprofit organization assisting young people who cannot afford a Catholic high school education.

The golf outing has been a tradition for almost 20 years, raising over $205,000 for St. Pancras School. Since the school closed in 2018 due to low enrollment and financial losses, Faith in the Future is now the new beneficiary. Faith in the Future has assisted 150 students and over a dozen seminarians and supported several other scholarship opportunities to help kids receive a Catholic school education.

“Faith in the Future’s goal is to assist these young men and women to grow into mature, responsible adults by providing them with the opportunity to attend a Catholic high school which they would not be able to attend without your support,” said Chairperson Robert Schoemig. “We feel that a Catholic education can help provide the moral compass they will need to navigate in a world that has become increasingly difficult to do so.”

Palmato died in 2005 after battling leukemia. The golf outing acts as a way to honor Palmato while giving back to the community he loved.

The day usually starts with a continental breakfast, tee-off and snacks on the course followed by a luncheon and open bar. Organizers encourage everyone to get involved by sponsorships or sending donations or gifts to use as a raffle.

The different levels of sponsorship include Par, which is $160 for a half-page ad in the program, a sign in a tee box and lunch; Birdie, which is $275 for a full-page ad, a sign and lunch; Eagle sponsorship for $600, which includes an ad in the program, a plaque with your company’s name, a sign and lunch; A Hole in One for $925 including a foursome, lunch, the ad and a sign; and lastly a 19th Hole Sponsorship for $1,200, which gets participants a full-page ad, a foursome, a sign on a tee, lunch and a plaque of appreciation.

Anyone interested in participating in the outing can reach out to Schoemig at 917-951-4523 or email at FaithintheFuture2019@aol.com.