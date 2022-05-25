Man sought for public lewdness in front of teenage girl on board Jamaica Q5 bus

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a pervert in connection to a “public lewdness incident” onboard an MTA Q5 bus earlier this month.

An 18-year-old woman was traveling on the bus around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, when a man got on near 168th Street and Archer Avenue and sat across the aisle from her.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself and began to masturbate, police said. The man got off the bus at 115th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard, near Roy Wilkins Park.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he boarded the Q5 bus and described him as approximately 40 years old, 5’9” tall, around 160 pounds, with a slim build, medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black and white scarf, a black jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a red laundry bag and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.