NYPD investigating collision that killed Astoria mom near waterfront park

The NYPD continues to investigate a fatal collision near Astoria Park Friday night that took the life of a local mom just a block away from her home.

Authorities say that just after 10 p.m., Karina Larino, 38, was attempting to cross 21st Street in the vicinity of Astoria Park South, and was when she was hit by an SUV that was driven by a 73-year-old woman.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and found Larino lying on the roadway with trauma to her body and head. EMS rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver was turning the 2005 Honda Element onto 21st Street when she struck the mother of a 20-year-old daughter as she allegedly walked outside of a marked crosswalk, investigators said. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

Larino lived on 21st Street near 25th Road and worked for the MTA as a cleaner and helper at the LaGuardia Bus Depot in East Elmhurst. She worked for the MTA Bus Company since December 2005.

“Everyone at the MTA is heartbroken to learn of the loss of our colleague, LaGuardia Depot cleaner and helper Karina Larino,” said Acting President Frank Annicaro, MTA Bus Company. “Our hearts go out to her family at this tremendously difficult time.”

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.