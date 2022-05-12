Quantcast

PANYNJ acts to stop airport concessions ripoffs

By Jeff Yapalater
Food concessions face strict pricing rule

Feeling ripped off at airports?
New PANYNJ Concessions Pricing Manual protects travelers
Infamous incident of overcharging brings strict guidelines

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today announced a series of measures being promulgated by the Aviation Department to significantly enhance the clarity of and compliance with fair market pricing policy for goods sold at airport concessions. The policy caps all concession prices at local, off-airport “street prices” plus a maximum surcharge of 10 percent and requires concessionaries to offer lower-priced food and beverage options to provide a wider range of value for customers.

Read the manual here

concessionaire-street-pricing-manual

