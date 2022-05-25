Cops looking for suspect who touched a woman’s rear in Jackson Heights subway station

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man in connection to a forcible touching incident inside the Jackson Heights transit hub on Friday, May 20.

A 26-year-old woman was climbing the stairs at the Roosevelt Avenue station when she was approached by the suspect who proceeded to grab her rear end without permission, police said. The assailant fled and the victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who had unkempt dark hair and a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a gray T-shirt, black sweatpants with white stripes down the legs and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.