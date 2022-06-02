Couple leaving Jackson Heights restaurant set upon by gang leaving man slashed: NYPD

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for four men who attacked a couple outside a Northern Boulevard restaurant last month.

The 23-year-old man and his female companion were leaving the Lima Restaurant & Bar around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when they were set upon by a group of tough guys. The men began making comments toward the woman which quickly escalated from a verbal dispute into a physical attack, police said.

One of the assailants pulled out a knife and slashed the man multiple times in the body as the other three suspects punched the victim multiple times before they fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center with multiple slash wounds to his chest and abdomen, where he was treated and released.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects that were taken outside the Lima Restaurant & Bar including video of the alleged slasher who had a medium complexion and a medium build with a long ponytail. Police said he was around 21 years old and was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a graphic across the chest, jeans and sneakers.

The second suspect has a medium complexion and is around 21 years old with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a T-shirt with a heart across the chest, jeans and sneakers. The third suspect is around 21 and has a light complexion and a thin build with short hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, jeans and sneakers and the fourth suspect has a medium complexion and an “athletic build,” police said, adding he is around 21 years old with a goatee and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.