Forest Hills resident to compete on tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’

A college writing professor from Forest Hills will be competing on tonight’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Tom Philipose will go up against two other contestants on the June 2 episode of the show. Hosted by Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!” is in its 38th season in syndication.

Several Queens residents in the past have competed on the show. Past contestants include Astoria residents Michael Zannettis, a medical writer, who competed on the show in October 2020 and Chelsea Cohen, a production editor, who competed in December 2016 and took second place. Other contestants include a Bayside resident and Middle Village teacher Lee DiGeorge, who came in third place in the 2018 Teachers Tournament quarter finals round in May 2018, and Kristina Johnson, a freelance writer who placed third on the show’s episode in October 2018.

In September 2021, Ridgewood resident Daniel Lee, a tutor, won $2,000 after finishing in second place on the show.

With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, “Jeopardy!” is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 42 Emmy Awards, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” “Jeopardy!” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Distribution Group, both units of Paramount.

“Jeopardy!” airs on WABC-TV (ABC). Check your local listing on Jeopardy.com.