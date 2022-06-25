Police working to identify suspect in South Jamaica triple homicide

Police are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a triple homicide in South Jamaica on Friday afternoon, June 24.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 regarding an aided female at a private home on 155th Street just after 2 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman unconscious and lying on a bed on the second floor of the home with “apparent trauma to the body.”

A further search of the house led to the discovery of a 55-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her body and an unidentified man with severe head trauma, both found in the basement, according to police.

EMS arrived and pronounced all three victims dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working determine the exact cause of death for each victim.

Police are withholding the identities of the victims, pending family notification.

Authorities could not immediately confirm whether the victims were related or knew each other.

Additionally, while a person of interest was reportedly taken into custody, a police spokesperson said no charges have been levied and there have been “no arrests or identified suspects at this time.”

The spokesperson told QNS that no weapons were recovered at the scene and the homicide remains under investigation.