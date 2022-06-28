SEE IT: Crook snatches elderly man’s dog in Ozone Park

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill have joined members of the Ozone Park Residents Association in the search for a stolen pup who was snatched from a 75-year-old man on Saturday afternoon.

Carlos Gil was walking his pooch along 88th Avenue in Ozone Park just after 2:30 p.m. when a man on a scooter approached. The suspect began petting the dog, who is named Off-White, and proceeded to pick it up.

Gil attempted to block the man’s path but he drove off, nearly running the grandfather over while still clutching the elderly man’s dog.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The public can also call the Ozone Park Residents Association at 929-233-8107.